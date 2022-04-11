No hike in milk price: Minister S T Somashekar

Minister of Co-operation and Mysuru district in-charge, S T Somashekar on Monday cleared that milk prices will not be increased and the respective milk unions can give more price to the farmers.

The Minister was speaking to reporters, at the government guest house here.

"There is no proposal for a milk price hike and the government will not interfere in it," he said

Somashekar also said that the Chandru murder case has been handed over to CBI and the accused will be punished also stating that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will manage it.

