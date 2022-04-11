No hike in milk price: Minister S T Somashekar

No hike in milk price: Minister S T Somashekar

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 11 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 15:50 ist
Mysuru in-charge minister S T Somashekar. Credit: DH File Photo

Minister of Co-operation and Mysuru district in-charge, S T Somashekar on Monday cleared that milk prices will not be increased and the respective milk unions can give more price to the farmers.

The Minister was speaking to reporters, at the government guest house here.

Also Read | KMF proposes hike in milk price

"There is no proposal for a milk price hike and the government will not interfere in it," he said

Somashekar also said that the Chandru murder case has been handed over to CBI and the accused will be punished also stating that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will manage it.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

S T Somashekar
Milk
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kolkata cafe run by HIV-positive youths breaks stigmas

Kolkata cafe run by HIV-positive youths breaks stigmas

Tweaking tech to weed out online trolls and bullies

Tweaking tech to weed out online trolls and bullies

How colour helps tropical birds survive

How colour helps tropical birds survive

N Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim as top party leader

N Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim as top party leader

Ukrainian farmers await wheat harvest amid Russia war

Ukrainian farmers await wheat harvest amid Russia war

Sunak and wife's tax files: What is a non-dom status?

Sunak and wife's tax files: What is a non-dom status?

Mumbai heatwave leaves fewer fish for women sellers

Mumbai heatwave leaves fewer fish for women sellers

Echoes of ancient India in Baekje Buddhism birthplace

Echoes of ancient India in Baekje Buddhism birthplace

Yash: 'KGF' was a glorious journey

Yash: 'KGF' was a glorious journey

Shiv Subramaniam: Artist who carved a niche for himself

Shiv Subramaniam: Artist who carved a niche for himself

 