Rain destroys banana, grape crops in Mysuru

Drains are overflowing in Bidar city following the heavy rain. The movement of vehicular traffic was also affected

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 17 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 06:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Bananas, cultivated on two-and-a-half acres of land, were destroyed due to heavy rain that lashed Hoogyam village of Hanur taluk in Chamarajnagar district on Friday afternoon. 

Krishna, owner of the plantation, Krishna said that he had cultivated the banana by taking loans. The crop was ready for harvest but was destroyed due to the rain, he said and sought compensation from the government for the crop loss. 

Bidar 

Rain, accompanied by hailstones, lashed various parts of the Bidar district, including Bhalki, Aurad, Basavakalyan, Humnabad, Kamalanagar and Chitaguppa taluks on Friday. Janawad in the district recorded a rainfall of 38.50 mm. 

Drains are overflowing in Bidar city following the heavy rain. The movement of vehicular traffic was also affected. 

Incessant rain has destroyed raisins in Thikota in the Vijayapura district. The growers said their produce has not been fetching good rates for a few years and the rain has hit them badly now. 

They said only 40 per cent of the crop has been harvested and the rest has been destroyed by the rain. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru
Rainfall

