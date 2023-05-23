Siblings drown in Cauvery

Siblings drown in Cauvery

Lohith (15) and Yathish (13), sons of auto driver Ravi Gowda, a resident of Nandini Layout in Bengaluru are the deceased

DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 23 2023, 23:16 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 04:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two brothers from Bengaluru drowned while swimming in River Cauvery in Talakad of T Narsipura taluk, Mysuru district, on Sunday. 

Lohith (15) and Yathish (13), sons of auto driver Ravi Gowda, a resident of Nandini Layout in Bengaluru are the deceased. 

Talakadu Police have registered a case.

