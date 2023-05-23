Siblings drown in Cauvery

Two brothers from Bengaluru drowned while swimming in River Cauvery in Talakad of T Narsipura taluk, Mysuru district, on Sunday.
Lohith (15) and Yathish (13), sons of auto driver Ravi Gowda, a resident of Nandini Layout in Bengaluru are the deceased.
Talakadu Police have registered a case.
