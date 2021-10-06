Stage set for Mysuru Dasara 2021

Stage is all set for 'Naada Habba' Mysuru Dasara. Former chief minister S M Krishna will inaugurate the festival atop Chamundi Hill, on Thursday.

The festival will be inaugurated between 8.15 am and 8.45 am.

Dignitaries including, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others, will reach the city today at noon.

Minister-in-charge S T Somashekar will receive Krishna near Columbia Asia Hospital Junction at 2.30 pm.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this time Dasara celebration will be as simple as last year.

The cultural programme and Jamboo Savaari is confined to Mysuru Palace premises.

The district administration has restricted the entry of devotees atop Chamundi Hill until October 15. However, all the rituals will be performed at the Chamundeshwari temple.

A large number of tourists are likely to visit the city. The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation has decorated the city with lights for 100 kms.

