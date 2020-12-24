Three held in Mysuru for selling ivory artefacts

  • Dec 24 2020, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 20:01 ist
The Forest department vigilance squad also seized three artefacts. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest department vigilance squad has arrested three persons, who were trying to sell artefacts made of ivory (elephant tusks), in Mysuru, on Thursday. They have also seized three artefacts.

The arrested are Manohar, 45, of Mysuru, Shivadas, 55, and Sumanth, 26, of Somwarpet, Kodagu district.

A team, led by Deputy Conservator of Forests Poovaiah, arrested the trio, while trying to sell the artefacts at Naidu Nagar, in Mysuru.

Sand boa rescued

The mobile squad has also arrested four persons for illegal possession of sand boa, near Srirampura, in Mysuru. The arrested are Chandru of Nanjangud, Kumar of Malavalli, Shivaprakash of Chamarajanagar and Ravish of Bengaluru.

The reptile has been rescued. The accused were trying to find prospective buyers, as it is believed that its possession brings prosperity.

Ivory smuggling
Mysuru
Karnataka

