University of Mysore to start course on disabilities

Mysuru,
  • Dec 04 2019, 13:31pm ist
The University of Mysore has decided to introduce an integrated course on disabilities and rehabilitation from next academic year.

The program was approved in an academic council meeting chairs by UoM Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar, on Wednesday.

The new programme will be established as per the directions of the Ministry of Human Resources Development. With this course, the Department of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Studies aims to enhance the welfare of disabled persons.

The course shall be studied with the involvement of PG departments in Psychology, food science and nutrition, physical education and MSW.
 

