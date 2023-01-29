We’ll win with clear majority and come to power again: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that they would win with a clear majority in next Assembly elections and come to power again.

He was speaking to media persons at Mysuru airport in Mandakalli on Sunday afternoon.

CM Bommai also said that they would come up with a pro-people budget, giving emphasis to all the regions of the state.

“They are holding discussions with all the departments in this regard, and they would hold discussions with various organisations too,” he said.

On BBC’s documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “It is not just the question of PM Narendra Modi, but about the respect of entire country. The facts of history of a nation are being twisted. Irrespective of being in different parties, leaders including Siddaramaiah should oppose it. But it is unfortunate that they have no such culture to do it.”

CM Bommai also said that he is happy to inaugurate Vishnuvardhan memorial, which has come out well, as per the expectations of his family.

“It would become a tourist spot. People who are interested in culture, art and cinemas will have a lot to learn there,” he said.