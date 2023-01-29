We’ll win with clear majority and come to power again: CM

Will win with clear majority, come to power again: CM

CM Bommai also said that they would come up with a pro-people budget, giving emphasis to all the regions of the state

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS,
  • Jan 29 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 22:47 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai takes a look at the photo gallery, at Vishnuvardhan Memorial, at Halalu village of Mysuru taluk in Mysuru district on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that they would win with a clear majority in next Assembly elections and come to power again.

He was speaking to media persons at Mysuru airport in Mandakalli on Sunday afternoon.

CM Bommai also said that they would come up with a pro-people budget, giving emphasis to all the regions of the state.

“They are holding discussions with all the departments in this regard, and they would hold discussions with various organisations too,” he said.

On BBC’s documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “It is not just the question of PM Narendra Modi, but about the respect of entire country. The facts of history of a nation are being twisted. Irrespective of being in different parties, leaders including Siddaramaiah should oppose it. But it is unfortunate that they have no such culture to do it.”

CM Bommai also said that he is happy to inaugurate Vishnuvardhan memorial, which has come out well, as per the expectations of his family.

“It would become a tourist spot. People who are interested in culture, art and cinemas will have a lot to learn there,” he said.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

