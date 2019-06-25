‘Nada Geethe’ duration likely to be capped at 2.30 min

The proposal made by Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) to cap the duration of Naada Geethe – Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Thanujaathe - at two minutes and thirty seconds has a got a partial nod from the government.

Considering the proposal made by Parishat, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has directed the secretary to Kannada and Culture Department to look into the proposal, which means the official notification on the row will be released anytime soon.

In November, the committee headed by KSP president Manu Baligar submitted the proposal to government on the capping the duration without leaving out any lyric from the composition of poet laureate, Kuvempu. Chandrashekar Kambara, Siddalingaiah, Doddarange Gowda, Kamala Hampana, B T Lalita Naik and other eminent personalities were part of the committee, who had given nod for the proposal.

Confirming the latest development, Manu Baligar said that they are expecting the official notification from the government anytime soon. "After submitting the proposal in November, we kept constantly reminding the government about the issue. Finally chief minister has forwarded the proposal to authority concerned. Recently I brought the matter to the notice of chief secretary,” Manu Baligar told DH.

When Kuvempu’s work was decided to be declared as the state anthem many had complained that it was too long. A debate erupted when people found it difficult to stand for too long (till the completion of singing). Baligar added, “In November, when the committee chaired the meeting, one person also proved that it can be sang in 1 minute 45 seconds, however we found the pace to be rushing, so we have decided to two minutes and thirty seconds. This will not dilute the meaning and intent of the song.”

In 2014, there was also a proposal to reduce the duration to one minute 50 seconds by the committee headed by Kannada poet Channaveera Kanavi. The song currently varies between four to five minutes depending on the rendition.

"Last week we received the order from chief minister. Probably by another 10-15 days or even before the a notification will be issued,” a senior official from Kannada and Culture department said.