New mantra at temples: Theertha, prasada out, sanitisers in

Post lockdown, when you extend your hand for the ‘theertha’ at your neighbourhood temple, the priest may instead squeeze sanitiser into it. And instead of vermilion, he may apply a fever sensor on your forehead.

These could be just some of the COVID-19 temple rituals post lockdown. Though temples have been conducting regular pujas even during the nationwide lockdown, they are closed to devotees in keeping with social distancing norms to prevent spread of COVID-19.

But now, with demands from devotees and priests to reopen temples, the Muzrai department is preparing standard operating procedures. According to official sources, post lockdown, temples in the state will provide sanitisers and will not be allowed to offer teertha and prasada. Besides, social distancing will be a must. “We are yet to decide about the reopening but are preparing ourselves by keeping an SOP ready,” said an official.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

There are over 34,000 temples under the muzrai department. Speaking about it, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari told DH, “We will convene a religious council meeting to discuss the reopening of temples and based on the outcome, we will take a decision.”

Sources also said devotees may not be allowed to offer flowers, fruits and coconuts. But a few senior priests fear this will affect the livelihood of many families. “Many families sell flowers, fruits, coconuts and other puja material outside temples. If the government bans these offerings, then these families will lose their livelihood,” said a senior priest at a temple in Bengaluru.

However, the minister said he will consult senior priests before taking any decisions. “I have even requested the chief minister to release a package for priests” said the minister.