NGT reserves order on Karnataka's plea on Mekedatu

The Principal Bench of the NGT on Thursday reserved its order on Karnataka's plea seeking a stay on the Green Bench Southern Bench order on forming a committee for spot inspection to find out whether the state has made preparation to build a reservoir at Mekedatu without getting environmental clearance.

The NGT Principal Bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel concluded the hearing of the appeal by Karnataka and reserved the order.

Recently, the NGT Southern Bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, taking suo motu cognisance of a news report that Karnataka has started making preparation to construct a dam at Mekedatu without getting necessary forest clearances, had ordered forming a committee and sought a report.

While pleading for stay the Southern Bench order, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhulinga Navadagi argued that Karnataka has not started the works.

Karnataka in its appeal against the Southern Bench said that since the proposed Mekedatu reservoir issue was pending before the Supreme Court, the Southern Bench can't take up the matter suo moto.

Karnataka planned to build a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu to provide drinking water to Kanakapura and surrounding areas and applied for green clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Tamil Nadu had all along strongly opposed the project and approached the Supreme Court.