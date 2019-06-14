NIRDPR asks SHGs in Ktaka to address shortage of funds

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Friday said its team visited Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Karnataka and asked them to address gaps like shortage of funds for setting up start-ups and lack of transparency in MGNREGA scheme, to achieve full potential.

The team, which visited SHGs supported by the Mysore Resettlement and Development Agency (MYRADA) in Gulbarga district, observed key gaps that were impeding effective functioning of SHGs, according to a National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) statement.

The NIRDPR team recommended the SHGs to file RTIs to ensure transparency, geo-tagging of assets created under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) scheme, besides focusing on watershed management, capacity-building and training of SHGs.

There was lack of sufficient transparency in the implementation of MGNREGA scheme, NIRDPR said adding that there is an absence of adequate awareness on market linkages, product registration and marketing, besides lack of funds for setting up start-ups.

The NIRDPR team noted that "there were some barriers which, if addressed, can enable the SHGs to achieve their full potential."

The team also suggested MYRADA to ensure managers of its Community Managed Resource Centres (CMRC) to undertake training at the NIRDPR's Rural Technology Park.