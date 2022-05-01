No dip in number of pregnant teens in 5 districts of Karnataka: Data

The number of women aged 15-19 years who are mothers or pregnant remained unchanged in Vijayapura, Kolar, Raichur, and Kalaburagi districts during the National Family Health Surveys (NFHS) 4 and 5.

The surveys were conducted five years apart. While NFHS-4 was done in 2014-15, NFHS-5 took place in 2019-20.

Public health activists say there is an urgent need to reverse this trend and ensure the pregnancy is delayed at least until a woman turns 19.

The districts of Haveri, Davangere, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Gadag did not see an increase in the use of contraceptives during the period between the two surveys.

In both categories, Raichur and Kalaburagi are laggards.

Akhila Vasan, convener of the Karnataka Janarogya Chaluvali, says the issue is intrinsically linked to the age at which girls are married. Not surprisingly, when both the surveys were compared, only half the districts showed a reduction in women being married below the age of 18 years.

While the union government plans to raise the legal age of marriage to 21, Vasan warned that alone will not significantly reduce early pregnancies or promote family planning.

“NFHS-5 data shows 21% of girls are married before the age of 18. It is not surprising that they are getting pregnant early. Nobody uses spacing methods, especially for their first child. They have back-to-back pregnancies and go for permanent sterilisation. This is dangerous. It is important that girls stay in schools beyond class 10 and don’t drop out. It is at this age that they are married off,” she said.

She continued, “Creating issues around hijab will also contribute to an increase in school dropouts, early marriage and early childbearing. Ensuring continuity in education beyond high school is crucial to reduce underage marriage and consequent childbearing.”

When pointed out that the use of contraceptives was 54.3% during NFHS-4 but was 50.10% during NFHS-5, Raichur District Health Officer Dr Ramakrishna H said,”Raichur is a backward district plus illiteracy is high.”

He explained,”They are afraid of side effects like abdominal pain with oral contraceptive pills. Newer methods, including injections, have come. In rural areas, since most people are labourers, the use of intrauterine devices causes discomfort. Within 15 days to one month, they come back and request us to take it out. It may cause irritation.” Public health activist Dr Sylvia Karpagam said increasing access to education and livelihood for women was known to improve pregnancy outcomes.

“We should increase abortion and contraceptive services. Also, improvement in school attendance by improving public transport and school infrastructure like toilets etc will be beneficial,” she said.