No plan to rename Indira canteens: CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that there was no proposal in front of the government to rename Indira canteens.

Speaking to mediapersons, he dismissed reports about such a proposal.

The remarks came even as debate raged over changing the name of Indira canteens.

Earlier in the day, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said there had been suggestions to rename the canteens from various BJP leaders.

"An amount of Rs 300 crore is spent every year on this project. We have to ensure that these projects reach the poor. If they don't reach them, we will have to reconsider such projects," he said.