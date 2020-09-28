Noted critic G S Amur passes away

Noted critic, writer Dr G S Amur passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 96 years old.

Gururaj Shyamachar Amur was born on May 8, 1925 at Bommanahalli in Haveri district and began his career as English professor at the prestigious Karnatak College in Dharwad. He has penned several books both in English and Kannada languages.

He has also translated books in Kannada, Marathi and Sanskrit into English.

He was recipient of Nrupatunga award, Pampa, Rajyotsava, Kendra Sahitya Akademi and other prestigious awards.