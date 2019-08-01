One lakh more houses for poor: CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the construction of one lakh houses for the poor on Thursday.

The homes will be in addition to another one lakh houses for the urban poor announced by Siddaramaiah government almost two years ago under the Chief Minister’s 1-lakh Bengaluru Housing Scheme.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that 1,000 acres of land have been set aside by the state government for the purpose. "We are planning to build 10-12 storey buildings with all basic facilities. Such housing complexes for the poor are built in Gujarat and we are trying to replicate it here," he said.

Stating that the project was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to have housing for all, he said that he would inspects the plots where the projects will come up, within a month. The project will be implemented by the Housing Department.

Debt Relief Act

Yediyurappa, who also chaired a meeting on the Debt Relief Act which recently received President's assent, said that the state government will issue an order after getting a clear picture on who the beneficiaries will be.

To a question, he said that financial condition of the state is fine. "We need to provide more importance for development activities. Considering our (financial) limits, we have not fallen behind. We will take measures if any changes are required to improve our finances," he said.