Oscar glory for Karwar man

Amit Ganapathi Badkar, the native of Karwar, has done his town, state and country proud with his excellent animation works for the computer-animated comedy fil Toy Story 4, which bagged the coveted Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film category.

Amit, who is currently working as animation technician in the United States, was part of special effects team in the fourth instalment of Toy Story series, produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney

Pictures.

Filmmakers Mark Nielsen, Josh Cooley and Jonas Rivera received the award at the 92nd Academy awards ceremony at Los Angeles on Feb 9.

In fact, Amit was also a part of Oscar-winning movies Brave (2012) and Inside Out (2015).