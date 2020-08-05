Outflow from Kabini dam increased to 40,000 cusecs

With a large quantum of water entering the Kabini dam in Beechanahalli in H D Kote taluk, the authorities have increased the outflow.

The district administration has issued flood alert to the downstream villages.

The outflow increased to 40,000 cusecs at 9.30 am. It was 22,058 cusec in the morning. While 600 cusec water was released to canal, 21,458 cusec water is released into river.

Now, the quantum has been increased to both canal and river.

The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 19.52 TMC and the dam has stored 16.97 TMC.

The dam has the capacity to store water up to 2284 foot and it has already reached 2,279.87 ft.