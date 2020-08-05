Outflow from Kabini dam increased to 40,000 cusecs

Outflow from Kabini dam increased to 40,000 cusecs

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Aug 05 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 16:24 ist

With a large quantum of water entering the Kabini dam in Beechanahalli in H D Kote taluk, the authorities have increased the outflow.

The district administration has issued flood alert to the downstream villages.

The outflow increased to 40,000 cusecs at 9.30 am. It was 22,058 cusec in the morning. While 600 cusec water was released to canal, 21,458 cusec water is released into river.

Now, the quantum has been increased to both canal and river.

The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 19.52 TMC and the dam has stored 16.97 TMC.

The dam has the capacity to store water up to 2284 foot and it has already reached 2,279.87 ft.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kabini
Dam
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

 