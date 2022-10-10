Over 50,000 students to take part in International Cultural Jamboree

The Bharat Scouts and Guides, Karnataka will organise an 'International Cultural Jamboree' at Alva's Education Foundation premises in Vidyagiri, Moodbidri from December 21 to 27.

Over 50,0000 students from all over the country and 13 foreign countries, including Canada, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, will take part in it.

"As visa formalities of Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers are in process, we cannot reveal the exact number of students who will be part of the event," Bharath Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner PGR Scindia told mediapersons.

It is for the first time that an international cultural jamboree is being held in India.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been invited to take part in the event.

Jamboree is a large gathering of uniformed Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers wherein participants from various states and neighbouring countries will exhibit their skills, talents and culture besides rendering community service in the area.

Over 50,000 students and 10,000 unit leaders will take part in this event.

This Jamboree is being organised to mark the 75th year of India's independence and to showcase 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' to the participants.

As the District Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Dr M Mohan Alva had been seeking permission to host a national-level Jamboree. Looking at his contributions to cultural activities, it was decided to hand over the responsibility of hosting the event to him in Moodbidri, Scindia said.

The event will be hosted on a 100-acre land of Alva's institutions in Vidyagiri, said Dr Mohan Alva.

The participating children will have a series of creative activities, including yoga and meditation, in the morning.

There will also be adventure activities, exhibition of talents, march past, zumba, band display, all-religion prayer and marathon.

In addition, they will be taken to various tourist destinations in the district.

Dr Alva said that the event will have five attractions -- krishi mela, food mela, science fair, art fair and book fair. The krishi mela will introduce the students to farming activities. Food fair will showcase food delicacies from across the country.

The art fair will have artists showcasing their skills with wood, clay, metal and canvas. They will present their art live at the exhibition.

The exhibitors will showcase a collection of books in 24 Indian languages along with international publications for children. Further, there will be traditional games like 'chenne dandu, goli, kabaddi, lifting stone balls, 'pagade,' 'chowka bara,' 'ashtapada' among others.

The participants will experience a walk through the woods to experience the culture of tribes. They will be able to take part in high-ropes activities and a scout exhibition. National and international artistes will present cultural evenings during the Jamboree to showcase both classical and folk art to the participants.

A grand Christmas programme will be held at the camp on December 25. The celebrations will have hundreds of Santa Claus, angels, and fairies along with cultural performances and carol singing. Making of cribs, stars and Christmas cards will also be part of the event.

Accommodation and food will be arranged for the participants. The estimated cost of hosting the event is Rs 30 crore, Dr Alva said adding that "there is a plan to set up a Yuva Shakthi Kendra at Scouts Bhavana in Pilikula to impart training for the Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers."