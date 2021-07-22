Panel to propose phased reopening of schools

The state government is likely to resume in-person classes from the first week of August in a phased manner, according to sources in the Education Department.

This follows a report by the education minister-appointed experts’ committee, headed by the commissioner of the department of public instruction.

Confirming the decision to DH, an official said the report will be submitted to the government either on Thursday or Friday. “The committee has members from the health department, paediatricians, parents’ associations, private school managements and academicians, who have unanimously resolved to recommend phased resumption of offline classes,” the official said.

“The recommendation is to start classes from grade 8 and above,” the source clarified.

However, parents and students can choose online or offline classes. The committee may also insist on vaccination of parents, teaching and non-teaching staff.