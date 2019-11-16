Peace-broker killed in group clash over dead dog

A person who volunteered to broker peace between two groups which had come to blows over the death of a dog lost his life in the melee in Hanjihalli village near Alur, Hassan district late on Friday night.

The police have identified the deceased as Ramu (40), a resident of Dharmapuri village. Tension prevailed in the village following the murder as angry villagers torched the car, bike and house of the suspect.

Gangadhar, a resident of Dharmapuri was driving his multiutility vehicle near Hanjihalli when it hit the pet dog of one Kantharaju. The dog died on the spot. An enraged Kantharaju and his son Mahesh abused and assaulted Gangadhar. The villagers had pacified them.

However, in the night, Gangadhar and his aides came near the house of Kantharaju and created a ruckus. Ramu, who was riding his bike on the way intervened and attempted to pacify the warring groups. During the melee, Ramu was hit by a machete hurled by one Mahesh and died on the spot.

As soon as the news of the Ramu’s death spread, the residents of the nearby villages went on a rampage, threw stones on the houses of Kantharaju and Mahesh and set a car, bike on fire. The police dispersed the crowd. The murder suspects are absconding.

Superintendent of Police Ramnivas Sepat and other senior officers visited the spot.