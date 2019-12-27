Pejawar seer's condition deteriorates

The condition of Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha, who is being treated at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal for suspected pneumonia since last Friday, remained critical on Friday.

The health bulletin, released by the hospital authorities at 6 pm on Friday, said that his conscious level has not improved and he continues to be on life support. There is a deterioration in his clinical condition.

Several dignitaries visited the seer on Friday. Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, visited the hospital and enquired about his health through the doctors. RSS General secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi also visited the seer.