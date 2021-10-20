Police detain group of youths for hurting religious sentiments

Rural Police detained a group of youths on charges of hurting the religious sentiments by raising slogans in favour of Eid-Milad festival near Aghoreshwara temple at Ikkeri village in the taluk on Tuesday evening.
Villagers lodged a complaint at Rural police station alleging that a group of youths who came in an autorickshaw raised slogans in favour of Eid-Milad festival when puja was going on in the temple. Following it, police seized two autorickshaws and detained them for interrogation.
