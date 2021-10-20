Police detain group of youths for hurting religious sentiments

Police detain youths for hurting religious sentiments

  • Oct 20 2021, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 05:48 ist
Rural Police detained a group of youths on charges of  hurting the religious sentiments by raising slogans in favour of Eid-Milad festival near Aghoreshwara temple at Ikkeri village in the taluk on Tuesday evening. 

Villagers lodged a complaint at Rural police station alleging that a group of youths who came in an autorickshaw raised slogans in favour of Eid-Milad festival when puja was going on in the temple. Following it, police seized two autorickshaws and detained them for interrogation.   

 

