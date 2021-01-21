Police stop Shiv Sena activists from entering Karnataka

Shiv Sena activists staged protests at Shinoli village in Chandgad taluk of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, bordering Belagavi taluk, on Thursday, demanding the removal of the Kannada flag hoisted in front of the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC).

Holding saffron flags, the Sena men assembled in Shinoli and raised slogans in support of their demand. They attempted to enter Karnataka, but the city police stopped them.

This led to altercations between the police and the Sena activists. Movement of vehicles was disrupted on the inter-state border, resulting in a traffic jam.

The road was barricaded and those passing the inter-state border from either side were screened before letting them go.

The police banned the entry of Shiv Sena Kolhapur district president Vijay Devane into the city, as it may pose a threat to the law and order situation.

MES rally cancelled

The rally announced by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, demanding the removal of the Kannada flag hoisted in front of the BCC was cancelled, with the city police denying them permission.

Leaders of the pro-Maharashtra outfit were asked to send their representatives to hold talks with the deputy commissioner and arrive at an amicable solution to the issue.