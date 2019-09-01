Poll bodies' meet from 'morrow

The fourth general assembly of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) organised by the Election Commission of India will be held in Bengaluru from September 2 to 4.

More than 140 officials from election agencies of 54 democratic countries will participate in the three-day conference. The Chief Election Commissioner of India is scheduled to participate in the event.

According to a release, the executive body meeting of A-WEB, which has its permanent office at Seoul, South Korea, will be held on September 2. The conference will be inaugurated on September 2. A discussion on 'Initiatives and Challenges of Social Media and Information Technology in Elections,' will be held on September 4.