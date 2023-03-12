Pourakarmikas, Asha workers treated to sessions of health, fitness

Pourakarmikas and Asha workers turned up in large numbers to participate in a session of fitness and well-being, organised by Under the Raintree women’s cultural festival pop-up as part of Women’s Day, on Saturday.

The talks and activities stressed on the importance of staying fit and why education is a must.

Sandhya Mendonca, founder director of Under the Raintree women’s cultural festival, said, “We wanted to celebrate the women who keep our city safe and clean. People see them every morning, but they appear to be invisible as no one acknowledges them. This pop-up of India’s first multicultural women’s cultural festival was to make them feel special and thank them for their service.”

The workers arrived in small groups with no idea of what was in store. Soon they were laughing, moving, dancing and clapping in delight. The highlights of the women-centric event included talks by a celebrity guest and popular Kannada actor Sudha Belawadi and educationist Vidya Bangalore, a fitness /wellness pep talk and demo by Wanitha Ashok, storytelling by Sneha Kappanna, and rap performance by Putti Raps. The event concluded with a nutritious lunch.