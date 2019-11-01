Rahul hasn't informed about foreign visit: Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said he had not received any request or information about former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to foreign countries.

Speaking to DH from Delhi, Joshi said it was mandatory for the members of Parliament to inform about their foreign visits to Parliamentary Affairs secretary. However, “as per my information Rahul Gandhi has not informed about his foreign trips to my ministry,” he said.

He also confirmed that in July he had written to all the MPs asking them to inform about their foreign visits as per the manuals of Parliament.

“Many of the Congress MP send a request to my ministry seeking permission for foreign trips, stating the purpose of their visit,” he said.

BJP spokesperson G V L Narshima Rao and other leaders have been targeting ‘frequent flyer’ Rahul Gandhi for not following the norms and also for maintaining secrecy over his visits.