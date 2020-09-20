Railways implemented more projects in Karnataka during NDA regime than in UPA: Piyush Goyal

Railways has implemented 34 per cent more works in Karnataka during NDA regime compared to the UPA regime, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Lok Sabha.

Replying to BJP member Shobha Karandlaje question, Goyal said the NDA government sanctioned more funds to railways projects in the state compared to the previous government.

During 2009-14, total 565 km length (206 km new line, 185 km, gauge conversion and 174 km doubling) falling fully/partly in the state have been commissioned at an average rate of 113 km per year.

However, during 2014-20, total 907 km length (253 km of the new line and 654 km of doubling) falling fully/partly in Karnataka have been commissioned at an average rate of 151 km per year, which is 34 per cent more than those commissioned during 2009-14, the Minister said.

For the 2020-21 fiscal total Rs 4,220 crore budget outlay was made for railways works in Karnataka.

"As on April 1, 2020, total 36 ongoing projects of total length 4,529 km, costing Rs 49,536 crore, falling fully/partly in Karnataka were in different stages of planning/sanctioning/ execution, out of which commissioning of 935 km length has been achieved and an expenditure of Rs 13,618 crore has been incurred up to March 2020," Goyal said.