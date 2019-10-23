Rains relent, floods yet to subside in N-K districts

The heavy rain which battered north Karnataka districts for the past two days relented on Wednesday bringing some respite for the people. However, the floods were yet to recede.

The Sangamanatha temple in Kudala Sangama of Bagalkot district was submerged for the third time this year. The bridge across Narihalla on Kampli-Itigi in Ballari district is under water due to heavy discharge from Tungabhadra reservoir. The residents of Itigi are using coracles to reach their village. Vast tracts of paddy fields on the banks of Tungabhadra are inundated.

The movement of vehicles on Hubballi-Solapur road was affected for the third day. There no vehicular movement onRamadurg-Chittaragi, Mudhol-Yadavad state highways also.

As many as 109 villages have been affected due to floods in River Malaprabha.

Water gushed into handloom units in Kamatgi town of Hungund taluk. Harvested onion was washed away in various parts of the taluk. There was intermittent rains in Belagavi, Athani and Saundatti. Six bridges continue to remain under water in Belagavi district.