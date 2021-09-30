Ramadass has all qualities to be minister: Sudhakar

Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said that the next Dasara festival will be celebrated under the leadership of MLA S A Ramadass.
Speaking to reporters here, Ramadass has all qualities to be a minister and he has served as a minister previously. He is a senior leader in the region and the party will decide over inducting him into the cabinet, he said.
