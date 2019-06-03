Ramesh Jarkiholi has crossed Lakshmanrekha: MB Patil

Home Minister M B Patil has said the disgruntled Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had crossed the Lakshmanrekha and that the party leadership would soon decide the fate of Gokak MLA.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said, “There is a limit for everything. It is inevitable for the party leadership to initiate action against those who cross the threshold.”

Both (Ramesh and Satish Jarkiholi) are a good friend of mine. I have no idea about the move to re-induct Ramesh Jarkiholi and give him energy portfolio. No decision has been taken on Cabinet expansion. We are committed to the party leadership’s decision, M B Patil said. To a specific query, the minister said that there’s nothing wrong if the chief minister intervenes to mollify the disgruntled Congress legislators.

“Coalition government will complete its full five-year term. BJP’s operation to poach MLAs from Congress and JD(S) camps will not work,” the minister said.