Ranganathittu bird sanctuary sanitised

Precautionary measures have been taken at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk, in view of the bird-flu and Covid-19 scare.

It is mandatory for the visitors to wash their feet in water mixed with Dettol and disinfectant, before entering the sanctuary. Two shallow tanks have been created near the lotus pond and Maharaja tower, which are five-foot long and 2.5-foot wide, with three-inch deep water.

DCF (wildlife) Alexander said water would be refilled three times a day. In an effort to prevent the spread of viruses, visitors to the sanctuary are made to dip their feet in the tank. The employees have been directed to wear masks.

The death of a few birds in Mysuru might be due to consumption of polluted water. There is no such problem here, as water is not stagnant. The number of visitors has declined, may be due to the Covid-19 fear or due to the exam season, Alexander said.