Recoveries overtake new Covid cases in Karnataka as tests remain low

Sunday came with a new twist for Karnataka as the number of daily discharges (36,475) overtook the 31,531 new infections reported, with the number of tests remaining low. A total of 403 deaths were reported in the state, of which 143 were from Bengaluru.

The state capital reported 8,344 cases as the rest of Karnataka accounted for nearly 73.54 per cent of the new infections. Eight districts reported more than a thousand cases and three others teetered on the edge.

Tumakuru led the list with 2,138 infections, followed by Mysuru (1,811), Belagavi (1,762), Ballari (1,729), Hassan (1,182), Davangere (1,155) and Bengaluru Rural (1,082). Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad reported more than 900 cases.

Of the 403 deaths reported, one happened in March and 37 in April, while more than 50 were those that happened between May 1 and 7. As many as 12 persons died at their residence and 12 others were classified as ‘brought dead’ to the hospital.

Only 35 per cent of the new deaths were from Bengaluru. More than 10 deaths were reported in 10 districts, led by Ballari (26), Uttara Kannada (24), Hassan (18), Bengaluru Rural (17) and Mandya (15).

Continuing the trend of the last few days, the daily tests fell by nearly one third of the average numbers for last week. The state, on Sunday, conducted 1.13 lakh tests against the 1.59 lakh average daily tests conducted between May 1 and 7.

Over the last one week, the fall in the number of cases has been directly linked to the fall in tests with some officials stating that the epicentre of the disease in the state, Bengaluru, has already hit the peak. The new guidelines from the Centre has been cited as the reason for reducing the tests.