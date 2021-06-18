Religious body extends support to K'taka CM Yediyurappa

Religious body headed by Congress MLA extends support to Karnataka CM Yediuyrappa

Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha chief and Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa said tackling Covid-19 should be the main priority now

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jun 18 2021, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 17:58 ist
Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha President and Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha has extended support for the continuation of B S Yediyurappa as Chief Minister of Karnataka. 

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha President and Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa said tackling Covid-19 should be the main priority now. However, the Sabha has decided to support Yediyurappa as talks of a change of guard in Karnataka are doing the rounds.

When questioned on religious leaders' support to Yediyurappa, he said they are seniors and he does not talk about them. He also made it clear that he has no idea of other issues. The Sabha will stand by Yediyurappa at this juncture.

