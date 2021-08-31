Row over 'Koragajja sticker' on car's number plate

The public expressed displeasure with a traffic cop who had objected and reportedly had asked the car owner to remove the sticker of Koragajja on the number plate of a car at Thokkottu flyover on Tuesday.
Babish Poojary was driving the car when he was stopped by a traffic cop in Thokkatu. After verifying the documents, the police had asked him to remove the sticker on the number plate which was in violation of the rules.
But Poojary refused to do so. In the meantime, Hindu organisation leaders informed BJP Mandala president Chandrahas Pandithouse about the incident, who too rushed to the spot and took the ASI to task.
Ullal police and South division traffic inspector Gurudath Kamath rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh
What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?
Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT
Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral
War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban
Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI
What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?
Afghan anxieties, India’s choices