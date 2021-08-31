Row over 'Koragajja sticker' on car's number plate

The public expressed displeasure with a traffic cop who had objected and reportedly had asked the car owner to remove the sticker of Koragajja on the number plate of a car at Thokkottu flyover on Tuesday.

Babish Poojary was driving the car when he was stopped by a traffic cop in Thokkatu. After verifying the documents, the police had asked him to remove the sticker on the number plate which was in violation of the rules.

But Poojary refused to do so. In the meantime, Hindu organisation leaders informed BJP Mandala president Chandrahas Pandithouse about the incident, who too rushed to the spot and took the ASI to task.

Ullal police and South division traffic inspector Gurudath Kamath rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.