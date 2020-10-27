Royal scion performs special rituals, vijaya yatre

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family concluded the Sharannavaratri celebrations by performing special pujas at goddess Bhuvaneshwari temple, banni puja and taking a ‘Vijaya Yatre’ on the premises of Mysuru Palace, on Vijayadashami Day, on

Monday.

Yaduveer, who conducted the private darbar (khasagi darbar), ascending the golden throne, as part of Navaratri celebrations at Mysuru Palace from October 17, drew curtains for the festival on Vijayadashami day.

A slew of religious rituals were held on the 10th day of Sharannavaratri celebrations, by the members of the royal family, as per the tradition on the premises of the Mysuru Palace right from the morning.

As every year, Yaduveer took out a Vijaya yatre, observed on the 10th day (Dashami), which derives the name Vijayadashami celebrations. Yaduveer skipped the silver chariot for the vijaya yatre, and chose the

car.

Yaduveer performed puja to the ‘Banni tree’ near Bhuvaneshwari temple, on the guidance of the royal priests. He then offered ‘kanike’ and flowers to the priests , who participated in the ritual. Later, he returned to the Palace, performed pujas to the Pattada Kathi, Ane, Kudure and cows.

‘Vajramushti kalaga’ a wrestling bout between two members of the jatti community, was cancelled this year, as a precautionary measure in the wake of Covid pandemic. The procession is held only after the wrestling bout, every year.

There was a minor confusion, when the palace cattle started mooing loudly out of fear, after spotting the elephants. However, it was brought under control by the attendants.