Rs 5 cr proposal to develop Dakshina Kannada'sTannirbavi Beach submitted: DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a proposal to develop Tannirbavi Beach at a cost of Rs 5 crore was submitted to the government for approval.

The proposal aims to provide various basic amenities to promote tourism, he said during the Swacchata Pakwada 2020, organised as part of World Tourism Day at Tannirbavi Beach by the Tourism Department, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and district administration on Sunday.

This year, Tourism Day was observed on the theme, ‘tourism and rural development’.

The Deputy Commissioner said that under the action plan of 2020-21, 27 works on basic facilities to promote tourism had been taken up at a cost of Rs 17.34 crore in the district and Rs 910.95 lakh was already released.

Steps will be taken to complete the works at the earliest, the Deputy Commissioner said.

To develop Sasihithlu Beach as an international tourist destination, he said works worth Rs 10 crore will be taken up under Karnataka Tourism Vision Group.

Already, development of Someshwara, Uchila-Talapady beaches were taken up at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, he said.

Stating that measures will be taken for the comprehensive development of Nethravati Snanaghatta in Dharmasthala, the Deputy Commissioner said the government has sanctioned works worth Rs 4.83 crore for the proposal submitted by the Tourism Department. The works will be taken up shortly to benefit thousands of devotees who visit Dharmasthala.

To promote tourism in urban and rural areas, the Tourism Department had given permission to 32 homestays to operate in the district.

The District Tourism Development Committee had given permission to six tourism entrepreneurs to start water adventure activities on the banks of Nethravathi, Gurupura and Maravoor rivers.

In addition, the committee has also given permission to start cruise restaurants in Sulthan Bathery and Old Port.

Six Pravasi Mitra had been posted near beaches to ensure the safety of tourists. The maintenance of seashores in the district will be handed over to the eligible bidders.

The Deputy Commissioner said that tourism projects need to be implemented in the district with community participation. Opinion from the people will be collected to promote tourism at various places of interest in the district and an action plan will be prepared accordingly in the future.

As part of World Tourism Day, beach volleyball, self-protection training, fitness training, Swacchata Pakwada and other events were held.

A warning board was installed at Tannirbavi Beach. Signboards installed by the Tourism Department were unveiled on the occasion.

MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar, Tourism Department Assistant Director Somshekar, among others, were present.