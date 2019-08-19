SC to examine Karnataka RTE rules, issues notice

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine the validity of the Karnataka rules exempting unaided and private schools from admitting 25% students from the poor and disadvantaged group to class I, if the government and aided schools were available in the neighbourhood.

A bench presided over by Justice N V Ramana issued a notice to the Karnataka government on a plea questioning legality of 2019 amendment to the Right to Education Act.

The court, however, declined to stay the Karnataka High Court's judgement of May 31, 2019.

The High Court had upheld the constitutional validity of the amendment to Rule 4 of the Karnataka Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2012.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora and other counsel appeared for the petitioners challenging the validity of the verdict.

The amendment provided that “no unaided school falling under sub-clause (iv) of clause (n) of Section 2 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2019 shall be identified for the purpose of admission of disadvantaged group or weaker section, where government school and aided schools are available within the neighbourhood.”

"By making the obligation of providing education to children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups contingent upon the absence of government schools, the High Court ignored the clear language of the RTE Act," RTE Students & Parents Association, represented by its General Secretary, B N Yogananda stated.

