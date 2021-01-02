Schools, colleges in Karnataka reopen to good attendance

Schools and colleges across Karnataka witnessed an overwhelming turnout on Friday as they reopened after a gap of nearly 10 months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The institutions wore a festive look, coinciding with New Year celebrations, as they welcomed students with flowers and sweets. In some schools, teachers greeted them with a band set.

On day one, schools across the state (classes 10 and 12, all boards combined) recorded 73% attendance. As per the Primary and Secondary Education Department, state board schools alone witnessed 41% attendance for Class 10 while it was 32.56% for Class 12. Schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE boards also recorded a good turnout.

Two schools in Udupi did not reopen as a teacher and helper tested positive for Covid. In some schools, teachers didn't turn up, citing difficulty in undergoing Covid tests. It is mandatory for them to submit Covid-negative report.

Officials said attendance may increase from Monday. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “There are several reasons that some students did not turn up on Friday. It could be the New Year, or because they thought of commencing the year from Monday.”

He also clarified that many students are still attending online classes, as coming to schools is not mandatory. Official teams at district levels will visit schools to verify the facilities provided to students, besides appointing mentors in every school to keep an eye on the mental and physical health

of kids.

Tentative time table

Close on the heels of the Ministry of Human Resource Development announcing exam dates for classes 10 and 12, Minister Suresh Kumar said a tentative examination time table for the state board will be issued by Wednesday, besides listing the revised syllabus.

Highlights of the day

MLAs/MLCs including Speaker Vishveshwara Kageri visited schools

Kids wore masks and carried their own bottles of sanitisers

Two schools violated SOPs (Chikkaballapura/Hassan)

A school in Sirsi witnessed attendance of 45 students out of the 52 enrolled

170 out of 180 students turned up at a school in Madhugiri, Tumakuru.