Senior poet Kannada Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi passes away aged 93

Senior poet Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi, who had recovered from Covid-19 infection, passed away at a private hospital at Sattur near Dharwad on Wednesday following multi-organ failure.

He was 93 and is survived by his daughter and four sons. His wife Shantadevi had passed away last year.

Kanavi was admitted to a private hospital on January 14 after he complained of respiratory problems. On admission, Kanavi tested Covid-19 positive and was shifted to ICU. However, he had recovered from the infection but continued to remain on a ventilator for several days.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the government will bear his medical expenditure.

Bommai, during his visit to Hubballi on February 13, had visited Kanavi and wished him a speedy recovery. However, the health condition of Kanavi deteriorated on February 14. The doctors treating Kanavi had said that the chest infection was not responding to the medications and he was drowsy.

The blood pressure had fallen and medications were started to maintain the blood pressure.

There was further deterioration in his kidney function and the nephrology team was taking care of the same.

However, he failed to respond to medical treatment and breathed his last on Wednesday.

Born on June 18, 1928, at Hombal village in Gadag (then Dharwad) district, Chennaveeraa Kanavi came to Dharwad to study at RLS High School. Murugha Mutt provided him shelter and food till he completed his schooling. After matriculation, he joined the Karnatak College for BA and that was where the poet in him bloomed, thanks to the then principal of the college, Dr V K Gokak, an eminent litterateur who was honoured with the Jnanpith Award.

Kanavi did his M A in Kannada from Karnatak University in 1952. Soon, he joined the publication wing of the University as a secretary and served there for 31 years before retiring as its director in 1983.

Kanavi has brought out 26 collections of poems starting with ‘Kavyakshi’ in 1949. He has published 28 books on criticism and essays. He had the privilege of several prestigious awards and positions coming his way. He was honoured with the Central Sahitya Akademi award for his collection of poems ‘Jeevadhwani’ in 1982, Karnatak Sahitya Akademi Award in 1985, Karnatak Rajyotsava Award in 1989, Pampa Award in 1999, ‘Nadoja’ honorary D Litt by Hampi Kannada University in 2002, honorary doctorate by Karnatak University in 2004 and Ambikatanayadatta National Award in 2012.

He was a member of Central Sahitya Akademi, Karnatak Sahitya Akademi, Kannada Book Authority, Karnatak University syndicate, president of Akhila Karnataka Kendra Kannada Kriya Samiti, Kannada Development Authority and Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama Organising Committee. Kanavi had the privilege of presiding over the 65th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held at Hassan in 1996. He had inaugurated the 'Mysuru Dasara Utsav' in 2016.

