Shepherd rescued, sheep still stranded on island

The NDRF personnel on Sunday rescued a shepherd, who was stranded at a riverine island of Krishna near Chaya Bhagavati temple.

Topanna along with his flock of 200-plus sheep had left for the island a week ago. The island was cut off after 2.20 lakh cusecs were released Krishna downstream from Narayanapur dam. The NDRF team from Hyderabad spotted the shepherd with a drone camera and rescued the shepherd and his dog. However, the sheep are still stranded on the island and they would be rescued after the water level in the river subsides.