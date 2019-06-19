Shivakumar defends release of water to Telangana

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday defended the state government's decision to release 2.5 tmc feet of water from its Narayanpur reservoir to Jurala in Telangana to meet the drinking water needs in a neighbouring state.

In view of the water levels substantially low in reservoirs of Mahabubnagar district, the state government released water to neighbouring state as a goodwill gesture, Shivakumar told reporters here.

The state wants to maintain cordial relation with the neighbouring state. So, on this background, Karnataka released water to Telangana, he said.

On Cauvery river basin reservoirs water storage, he said storage level in all reservoirs in the state are very low and inflow also just one tmc feet on Tuesday. The state is keenly watching the situation and the rainfall expected to improve in coming weeks, he said.

Shivakumar, who has been meeting Union Ministers for the past two days here, also demanded the Union Water Resources Ministry to notify Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal and Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal final order.

Notifying the tribunal order helps the state government to early implementation of the projects for utilising the state's share in both the rivers, he said.

He also demanded the Water Resources Ministry to grant permission to implement Mekedatu project which involved building a reservoir on Cauvery river at Mekedatu.