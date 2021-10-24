Siddaramaiah extends support to reservation hike demand

Extending support to backward classes' demand for hike in reservation in education, employment, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said there is nothing wrong with their demand when Brahmins and Rajputs, who had opposed the reservation system in the past, are now availing 10 per cent reservation benefits.

He was speaking at the Congress workers' meeting at Kubaturu in Sorab taluk on Saturday.

He said, "When Janata Dal was split into two in 1999, myself and some leaders were with H D Deve Gowda and built Janata Dal (Secular). But now, it has become a family party. So, it must be renamed as JDF, F means family."

The former chief minister claimed that there is an undeclared emergency situation in the country.

"Those who criticise the Centre are being termed as anti-nationals, Naxalites and terrorists. Those who question the Modi-led government at the Centre have to face raids by the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who went to console family members of farmers who died in Lakhimpur Keri violence in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested. Media houses that tell the truth to people are being given notices," he charged.

Referring to by-polls in Hangal and Sindagi, he said there is a direct fight between BJP and Congress and JD(S) is not a rival in the bypolls.

"BJP is a communal party while JD(S) is an internal communal party," he said.