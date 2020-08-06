Some food for thought in wait for Covid-19 vaccine

Immunity booster tea, chapathi and daily drops were among the eight products designed to mitigate Covid-19, released by DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday. The products were developed by various start-ups being incubated at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Center (BBC).

Malli's Cordytea "is an Immunity booster tea prepared from medicinal mushroom - Cordyceps," which contains Cordicepin, known to have anti-viral properties. The product was developed by Mallipatra Neutraceuticals.

Another startup Aspartika launched two products at the event. While the first one is BeamRoti, which is "an immunity booster chapati having mixture of herbs recommended by AYUSH ministry," the second was immune booster daily drops, which too had a mixture of herbs recommended by AYUSH Ministry, according to a release by the DyCM's office.

Other products include Padma Vitals - a centralised monitoring system for ECG, respiration, body temperature and other vital indicators.

The device can be used for contact-less monitoring of patients during Covid-19. A chewable tablet by Stabicon - which has ingredients to fight inflammation and infection, besides ensuring "activation of innate immunity," was also launched.

VegPhal - fruit and vegetable sanitiser and Kitchen Tap - tap-attached water sanitiser and anti-microbial HVAC module to sanitise enclosed spaces - were also launched.

'Karnataka a hub'

“These technologies and products add to the list of earlier products launched and developed by the start-ups at BBC," Ashwath Narayan said, adding that Karnataka has emerged as a leading state in developing solutions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.