Some Muslims harming communal harmony in Shivamogga: KSE

A Muslim man recited azan on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shivamogga city on March 17

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Mar 20 2023, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 17:57 ist
MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday said that some Muslims are trying to harm communal harmony in Shivamogga city

A Muslim man recited azan on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shivamogga city on March 17, to protest his alleged derogatory remarks about azan in Mangaluru.  The former minister said action must be taken against the man, calling his act that of sedition.

The man claimed that he would do it in Vidhana Soudha also, KSE said. He urged the state government and the Centre to consider his statement seriously. 

Eshwarappa made it clear that he had not insulted Allah under any circumstance. "I want to know whether Allah would be happy if they recite azan whenever, however they want."

He also hit out at the police saying they failed in nabbing the man who indulged in an anti-national activity. 

"How can they send him home with just a warning? Why do we need police then?" he questioned and said he would urge the CM to take action against the man.

Karnataka
K S Eshwarappa
Karnataka Politics
BJP

