The KSRTC will operate 26 special buses to six cities in Kerala on Saturday to those travelling to the neighbouring state to celebrate Thiru Onam.

The Corporation on Friday operated 77 buses to Cannanore, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozikod, Palghat, Trissur, Kasargod, Manandavadi and Talachery from Bengaluru and Mysuru.