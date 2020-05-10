Spl package: MLA urges BSY to include more categories

Special package: MLA urges BSY to include more categories

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • May 10 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 21:12 ist

MLA G B Jyotiganesh has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to include more categories of workers in the special package that was announced recently. 

The MLA said in a video conference with district-level BJP leaders that the Rs 1,610 crore special package for the organised sector will help thousands of families affected by the Coronavirus lockdown. He lauded the move.

"However more communities should be included under the package. People from different walks of life such as goldsmiths, hotel workers, theatre workers, and photographers should be included under the package," he appealed.

