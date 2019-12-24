Sudha Murty, Puneeth ambassadors for mass marriages

DHNS
DHNS, Karwar,
  • Dec 24 2019, 22:42pm ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2019, 22:56pm ist

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, actors Puneeth Rajukumar, Yash and Radhika have been selected as the ambassadors for the mass marriages to be held in Muzrai temples across the state.

He held a meeting with the Muzrai Department officials to discuss the preparations for the mass marriage scheme here on Tuesday.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, ministers and seers will take part in the mass marriages, he added.

The minister said the government-sponsored mass marriages will be held in the 16 ‘A’ Grade temples which have higher income.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kota Srinivas Poojary
Infosys Foundation
Sudha Murty
Puneeth Rajkumar
Yash
Radhika
Muzrai temples
Mass marriage
Comments (+)
 