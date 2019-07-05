Tiger, leopard died of poisoning, says lab report

The lab reports have confirmed that a tiger and a leopard that were found dead in a highly decomposed state near Parvathy Betta, under the buffer zone of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, on May 28, had died of poisoning.

The Mysuru-based forensic lab has submitted the reports on July 2, confirming that the deaths were due to poisoning. However, a leopard that was found dead in the same region on June 2, had died of natural causes, the report said.

Range Forest Officer Rajesh said that he cannot reveal more information as the probe was underway.