11 wetlands in Karnataka to get Centre's push

Eleven wetlands in the state, including Bellandur, Varthur Ranganthittu and Aghanashini, have been selected by the Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change as focal points for wetland conservation in Karnataka, the only state in the south that doesn’t have a Ramsar site.

The move, officials in the Forest Department said, was to bring comprehensive restoration and conservation of the lakes. “The Centre has selected wetlands for comprehensive development. The department is preparing documentation for the 11 wetlands,” said Subhash Malkhede, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, adding that the work has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manju Pandey, MOEFCC Joint Secretary, said under the National Conservation Programme for Aquatic Ecosystem, the Centre has been supporting the state governments in lake preservation.

“We had sought proposals from the state wetland authorities on potential Ramsar sites. We have selected the wetlands considering the aspirations and other available details of the wetland. Some of these places were already under the focus of various programmes,” she said.

Apart from Bellandur and Varthur lakes, Aghnashini (Uttar Kannada), Bonal (Yadgir), Gudavi (Shivamogga), Ranganthittu, Kokkare Bellur (Mandya), Magadhi (Gadag), Hidkal (Belagavi), Heggeri (Haveri) and K G Koppa have been selected for the task.

Noting that Karnataka has no Ramsar site that meets the standards of the international convention, she said the selection of lakes is to get at the true potential of the waterbodies.

“Once we receive proposals from the state government, they will be vetted and based on merit, the Centre will fund projects to develop them,” she added.