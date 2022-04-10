1.2 lakh students have sought hostel facility, says Kota

1.2 lakh students have sought hostel facility: Kota

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 10 2022, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 03:05 ist
Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and S T Somashekar offer floral tributes to the portrait of former chief minister D Devaraj Urs during inauguration of hostels in Mysuru, recently. MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gau. Credit: DH Photo

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the government will provide hostel facilities and food for every student. As many as 1.2 lakh students have demanded hostel facilities.

The minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating five hostels constructed by the Backward Classes Welfare Department at a programme organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Backward Classes Welfare Department in the city.

Poojary said that a large number of students from rural areas come to cities to pursue studies.

The government will ensure necessary facilities like hostels and others for the students. The government will develop hostels in each city in the state, to accommodate 1,000 students each.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G T Devegowda and L Nagendra, Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chairman H V Rajeev and Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham were present.

Kota Srinivas Poojary
Karnataka News
hostels
students
India News

